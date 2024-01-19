The Ministry of Education and Sports has finally confirmed the date for the release of Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results for 2023.

According to a January 17, 2024, internal memo signed by Irene Kauffman, reference has been made to an earlier memo dated January 12, 2024, inviting them to attend briefing and release of the 2023 PLE results at State House Nakasero.

According to Ms. Kauffman, the senior private secretary to the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will hold briefing on the 2023 PLE results on Wednesday, January 24, followed by the official release of the results on Thursday, January 25, both at State House Nakasero.

UNEB usually releases PLE results before January 20, with the exception of the 2019 results, which were released in July due to the outbreak of Covid-19, while 2022 results were released on January 27 due to the Minister’s alleged busy schedule.