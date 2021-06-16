By Damali Mukhaye

Uganda National Examination Board has revealed that it will release the primary leaving examination at the end of this month, June.

Over 740,000 pupils sat for the 2020 academic year examination in March.

The spokesperson of Uneb, Jenipher Kalule says that the board security meeting handling suspected malpractice cases is sitting today.

She says that next will be data entry of results ahead of the release expected at the end of this month.

This means the exams will either be released next week or next week but one.

She says that the board will communicate the exact date when exams will be released.