BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Minister of Education, Janet Museveni is slated to release the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) on either Thursday or Friday this week.

The Ministry of Education and Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) were supposed to release PLE towards the end of last month, but postponed the exercise after a second 42 days lockdown was instituted.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Patrick Muida says since Ms Museveni will be briefed about the performance of pupils on Wednesday, she will choose a suitable date for the release.

He says the minister will likely choose between Thursday and Friday.

According to Mr Muida, the Ministry has put in place all the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure a smooth exercise.

All Uneb and Ministry officials slated to participate in the exercise have been asked to test for covid-19.