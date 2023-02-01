The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has tasked the Ministry of Education to explain the reason behind the poor performance of pupils with visual impairment in the recently released Primary Leaving Examination results.

During today’s plenary, Tayebwa shared concern about the planning and access to educational material by students with visual impairment, noting that this discriminates against persons with disabilities.

A total of 2,316 candidates with disabilities were registered to sit for last year’s Primary Leaving Exams but many of them failed.

Earlier this week, the Uganda National Association of the Deaf (UNAD) also showed disappointment about the increasing number of learners with hearing impairment failing exams.

According to the Association, 263 deaf pupils sat for PLE last year, of these 116 failed, 50 passed with division two, 41 in division three, and 56 were in the fourth division.