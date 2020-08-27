

By Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament’s plenary sittings have been postponed until further notice.

This has been announced by Clerk to parliament Jane Kibirige in a communication to all members of parliament without further details.

At the 29th Sitting of the 1stmeeting of the 5th session of the 10th parliament held yesterday, the speaker Rebecca Kadaga had adjourned the sitting to today 27thAugust 2020 before she would send the Mps to a 2 weeks recess.

The plenary session was however adjourned prematurely after the speaker Rebecca Kadaga and workers representative Sam Lyomoki clashed over delayed passing of the National Social Security Fund amendment bill 2019.

The bill among other proposals seeks to allow workers who have reached 45 years to access 20% of their savings.