The Deputy Speaker, Mr Thomas Tayebwa was Thursday afternoon forced to temporarily suspend House business after tempers flared during plenary over a video in which Mityana Municipality MP, Mr Francis Zaake is said to have made defamatory statements against the Rakai Woman MP, Juliet Kinyamatama.

Shortly after plenary commenced, Ms Kinyamatama asked Parliament to intervene in what she described as the actions and demeaning statements that Mr Zaake is said to have made against her on October 9 at one of the rallies held in her constituency in Rakai District.

“I raise on a matter of procedure. On the 9th of October one of our members, the Hon Zaake [went to my constituency] and used defamatory words against me. I cannot mention the remarks here and I ask that the ICT department plays the video,” Ms Kinyamatama said. Read more