Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has asked parents and guardians in the country to ensure that they send their children to school in the first week so that teaching can start right away.

She made the call while visiting Kamusenene Catholic Church, in Nkooko sub-county in Kakumiro district.

Nabbanja expressed concern that some parents and guardians have a tendency of delaying sending children to school hence affecting their concentration and performance.

Meanwhile, Nabbanja challenged all believers to work hard and improve their household income because it is key to the development of the Church.

She also said that Members of Parliament have been sent on recess for their oversight role on the progress of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and promised to avail all the necessary guidelines to ensure that they monitor the progress.