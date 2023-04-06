Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has apologised for the mismanagement of the iron sheets meant for Karamoja sub-region by her ministers.

While interfacing with parliament’s committee on presidential affairs which is investigating the Karamoja iron sheets saga at her office in Kampala, Ms. Nabbanja asked the members of the committee not to crucify her for the acts of her ministers.

Nabbanja also recommended that all those who received the Karamoja iron sheets should return them immediately. She has also directed that all iron sheets which were meant for other areas be diverted and sent to Karamoja reformed warriors.

Members of the committee chaired by Adjumani district woman MP, Jessica Ababiku questioned the prime minister on why she does not monitor her ministers.