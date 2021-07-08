By Damali Mukhaye

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has this morning launched the disbursement of covid-19 cash relief to vulnerable Ugandans affected by the lockdown.

According to Nabbanja, so far a total of 126,552 beneficiaries have been approved and will receive the cash today.

The Minister of Gender, labour and social development Betty Amongi says the data of other beneficiaries is yet to be verified.

Out of the approved list, Kampala’s Nakawa division has only 6 people cleared for payment while Kawempe has none. Gulu is topping the list with 11,618 people followed by Lira which has 2,806 recipients, Mukono 2,044 while Busia has 1,162.

Nabbanja has made a direct phone call to a few people to confirm receipt of the money and the first recipient is Godfrey Oloya, a boda-boda rider from Gulu.