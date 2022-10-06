By Babra Anyait

Uganda’s Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has directed security agencies to remove all roadblocks along the highways leading to markets of neighboring countries with immediate effect.

This follows a directive from President Yoweri Museveni after he was informed that over 39 roadblocks in Uganda had jeopardized the free movement of goods and services across the East African Community member states.

Speaking at a Presidential Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Forum in Kampala Thursday afternoon, Nabbanja said this is intended to create an opportunity for traders to engage in trade without any hindrance.

The Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCETA), H.E Wamkele Kaebetswe Mene encouraged traders to boost trade in Africa.

The event was held under the Theme;’’ positioning the private sector for new opportunities and market for sustainability and thriving economies through AFCETA.’’