By Jackson Onyango

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja has for the second consecutive time presided over the National Heroes’ Day celebrations organized at Kasaala Parish Grounds in Butuntumula sub-county, Luwero district.

Nabbanja officiated at a similar event in 2022 at Kololo ceremonial grounds in Kampala while the president was in Sebei and Karamoja sub-regions to address the insecurity occasioned by cattle rustlers.

President Yoweri Museveni delegated Nabbanja to officiate at the 34th Heroes’ Day having taken leave to isolate from the public after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Activities to mark the 34th Heroes’Day celebrations commenced with the commissioning of the construction works for the 29.7-kilometre road from Luwero to Butalangu.

Nabbanja thereafter went on to lay a wreath on the mass grave at Kasaala village Butuntumula sub-county where an estimated 1,342 skulls are buried.

The grave is among the 34 government has okayed the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities to takeover by constructing befitting structures.

The 34th anniversary of the Heroes Day marked annually on 9th June was declared a public holiday to coincide with the day Edidian Luttamaguzi was a collaborator of the National Resistance Army rebels was murdered by Milton Obote government forces, Uganda National Liberation Army.

The event will see 51 medalists decorated at the occasion marked under the theme; arise Uganda, our heroes sacrifices are now bearing fruits.

Mr George Willington Kiberu, a 99-year-old entrepreneur is among the awardees honoured for having been one of the first Ugandans to establish a private school in 1948.

Kiberu, a former teacher said he started teaching at the age of 14 before he would later on in life establish Light College Katikamu in Masulita, Wakiso district.

The entrepreneurial skills got imparted into his children who they have together founded more than 12 schools including Light High School Seguku.