Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is this afternoon expected to present before parliament, a statement on the alleged mismanagement of relief items under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

The matter is listed among today’s House business in a plenary session that starts at 2 pm.

This is after preliminary findings by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit revealed that consignments of substantial relief food, roofing materials, and animals were either diverted to political supervisors, including ministers, or under-supplied.

Parliament Presidential and Foreign Affairs Committee, which began separate inquiries into the matter heard on Monday from Karamoja leaders that only 1,000 of an expected consignment of 100,000 iron sheets had been supplied to the region.

This is despite parliament’s approval of billions of shillings for the intervention.

Meanwhile the Inspectorate of Government this week appointed a six- member committee chaired by Justus Kaleebi the manager for Ombudsman affairs to start investigations into the same allegations.

The latest scandal in the OPM which ensnared the Speaker of Parliament Anitah Among, Karamoja Affairs minister Gorretti Kitutu became public after the latters’ detectives arrested members of the latter’s family on allegations of selling the labelled iron sheets.