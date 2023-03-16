The Uganda Police Force has today acquired improved classified anti riot equipment including Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Riot Control Vehicles (RCVs) to aid public order operations.

The equipment including 15 APCs and 50 RCVs has been received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Maj. General Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi at a function held at police headquarters in Naguru.

He said the equipment will improve operational readiness and urged line officers to properly maintain them.

Handing over the equipment, AIGP Richard Edyegu, the police Director of Engineering, and logistics noted that the main objective of this procurement was to equip the Field Force Police (FFP) with improved versions of the APC and RCV which can handle current operational challenges, and improve the operational capacity of Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in the Karamoja sub-region.

He said the equipment will provide the personnel with safer and quicker means of transport as they protect and patrol in the Karamoja sub region and also replenish the old fleet in Somalia operational base which is supporting the African Union force.