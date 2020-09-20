‪Police has started investigating the cause of the fire that broke out out at Makerere University Main Building also known as the Ivory tower.

Accoring to Luke Owesigyire, police is going to participate actively to find out the cause of the fire.

” Police are actively investigating a fire outbreak @MakerereU Main building that started today at about midnight. Fire and rescue services responded at the scene and managed to contain it’s spread,” he said.

According to police, the fire started at about midnight from the roof and spread out to other offices that house the records and finance department.

Police adds that a lot of property has been destroyed during the fire outbreak.

In an interview on NTV, the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe assured Ugandans that the ivory tower will be restored in the shortest time possible.