

Gender, Labour and Social Development minister Frank Tumwebaze has appealed to police to stop firing teargas at opposition candidates as the 2021 election season gains momentum with campaigns which kicked off today.

This comes after police fired teargas at the supporters of the Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat in Jinja.

Amuriat was on his way to Soroti town where he is expected to launch his campaign programme later.

In a Tweet, Tumwebaze says by firing teargas at Amuriat’s convoy, police is giving them undeserved popularity.

But @PoliceUg what if u left those political actors? U are making them big issues when they aren’t & undue advantage of sympathy. They enjoy it. Their game is to keep u in those altercations as they enjoy unceasing media attention..Get another policing option PLZ!

He is now advising police to come out with another policing action because teargas is giving the opposition undue advantage of sympathy and unceasing media attention.