By Mike Sebalu

Security experts have advised security agencies, especially police to improve their community policing in the fight against attacks.

Of recent, a series of attacks by unknown perpetrators have targeted police and army installations, assassinating security personnel in some installations and making off with guns.

In response, police were forced to merge some stations countrywide even though this has caused an uproar among residents over security concerns in their respective areas.

Speaking to KFM, criminology expert also founder of the London-based Richards Private Investigations, Richard Musaazi revealed that good police relations with the public would offer a fertile ground for successful investigations to track the brains behind the atrocities.

“The Police should stop talking but act. It must involve the public in its investigations; at certain instances, people know what happens and who does what,” Musaazi said.

According to Musaazi, the Ugandan police should engage the public in designing its crime Intelligence strategies, if they are to be a success.

“The Police leadership should strike a balance between how the public wants to be policed, how they should be policed and how the police wants to police them,” he added.

Musaasizi says prioritizing the public needs in policing would build confidence in the people provide the required information for successful investigation to mount cases against the forces behind the attacks.