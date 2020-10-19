

Police have apologized to the Catholic Church for firing tear gas at Religious-Cultural event attended by retired Bishop Emeritus John Baptist Kaggwa in Mityana over the weekend.

Heads of Buganda’s Mbogo clan with their subjects gathered at the clan headquarters in Mugulu, Singo county to attend a thanksgiving ceremony for the service offered by Kayiira Gajuule as Kabaka’s speaker of the Bataka cabinet, that was attended by several political aspirants something that prompted deployment of police.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says they anticipated a larger gathering somewhere else as opposition politicians like National Unity Platform party leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Flag bearers Francis Zaake, and Joyce Bagala had showed up with a fleet of boda boda’s.

Enanga says the tear gas that spread to the church was not intentional, calling on those who intend to organize cultural and religious events to coordinate with police.