

By Derrick Wandera

Police and the army have today raided offices of the Kyadondo East MP led National Unity Platform (NUP).

The security operatives that have since deployed heavily at the premises are said to have raided the MP and presidential aspirant- Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s offices in Kamwokya, Kampala at around 11am Wednesday.

Police are yet to comment on the matter but several roads leading to and from the offices have been sealed off and there was a noticeable deployment at the venue by press time.

“The military, police and other security agencies have laid siege on the National Unity Platform Platform offices in Kamwokya. Several of our staff and leaders have been arrested. They are breaking into the different offices, taking all documents and other valuables,” Bobi Wine posted on his social media platforms.

