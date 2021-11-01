By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have arrested 48 terror suspects in relation to the two bomb explosions that left two people dead and scores injured.

The two separate explosions happened at Digida pork joint in Komamboga and another on a swift safari bus.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru today, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that the arrests targeted small individual crime cells operating within the country.

He says, much as no incident of terror has been registered in the last seven days, more vigilance is needed from the public.

Enanga has meanwhile the public for promptly reporting about terror like incidents.