Police in Jinja city have arrested a man suspected to be the key mastermind in the murder of national weightlifter, Irene Prossy Nyanga.

Nyanga was stabbed in the neck from Bugembe town in Jinja city as she went back home. Police had earlier arrested seven suspects in this murder and were remanded to Kirinya government prison.

The Jinja city police commander, David Otabongo said the suspect was on their wanted list following a complaint from the deceased that she was threatened to be killed by him.

Otabongo said police in Bugembe sighted the suspect moving around the area and arrested him.

The suspect will be added on the charge list of those suspected to have murdered Nyanga according to Otabongo.