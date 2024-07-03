The Police have arrested a man suspected of hacking a 4-year-old boy to death at Takajjunge village, Mukono district.

The suspect identified as Dauda Jjumba, is reported to have killed Adam Matovu and dumped his body in a pit latrine.

A neighbour said the incident happened last week when a stranger was seen scaling over a perimeter wall and after a chase, he dumped a bag in which they found a blood-stained knife. In the aftermath, a child from a neighboring village was reported missing before his body was found in a pit latrine.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson confirms the arrest.

“We have made arrest of one suspect who is helping us in the investigation, Dauda Jumba and we have managed to recover a bag, knife and some samples of the suspected blood stains, these will be submitted to our experts to help us in identifying weather this suspect actively participated” Owoyesigyire said.