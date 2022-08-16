By Jane Nafula
Police have arrested a suspected serial phone thief, who has been on the run for the last three years.
According to the police, Mike Mugarura, whose pictures were splashed to the journalists during the weekly press briefing in Naguru, Kampala on Monday, had allegedly been defrauding his victims of money, fuel, and airtime.
Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said investigations were mounted by the Police’s Criminal Investigations Department in partnership with sister security agencies such as ISO, that discovered that Mugarura was involved in more than 52 phone scams since 2009 and he has allegedly been impersonating people in the country.
