By Abubaker Kirunda

Seven people have been arrested by police in Luuka District for allegedly involving in mob justice against a suspected chicken thief.

The suspects who are from the villages of Nakabondo and Nabubya were arrested after police found the body of an unidentified man in the area where he is suspected to have been killed as he tried to steal chicken.

The Busoga North police spokesperson Michael Kasadha said the suspects were reported to police by their colleagues.

Kasadha said police are holding these suspects to help in investigations into the murder.

Kasadha said police are also using this arrest as a lesson to those involved in mob justice so that they know that it is against the law.