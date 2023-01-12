Police in Kampala have this afternoon arrested a suspected terrorist along Salaam road in Makindye, Kampala district.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says upon a search, they recovered an SMG rifle, three magazines, 88 rounds of ammunition for an SMG rifle, 88 ammunition for a hand pistol, two locally made hand pistols, and bomb-making material among other exhibits.

He further explains that they are preferring terrorism charges against the suspect only identified Kayemba. Onyango says no household item was found at the suspect’s home, adding that the house was full on bomb-making equipment.

This radio station understands that the police forensic unit is still combing the suspect’s residence in Makindye for more exhibits.

“At the moment we are holding him on charges of terrorism and the investigation has just began.” Onyango said.