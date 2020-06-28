

Police in Bundibugyo district have arrested 18 people who were found illegally operating night bars.

According to the Ruwenzori region police spokesperson Vincent Twesigye, these were found in a pub called vision in Nyahuka town council Bundibugyo district.

They were found gambling, playing cards and taking alcohol beyond curfew

Twesigye says these will be charged with negligence with intent to spread a disease in regard to section 171 of penal code act.

In measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, bars were closed down in partial lockdown and a curfew declared in March when the first virus case was confirmed.