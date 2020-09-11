Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) Bunyoro regional coordinator Mr Ismail Kasule has been arrested for disrupting NRM primaries.

By Francis Mugerwa

Police in Hoima district have arrested the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) Bunyoro regional coordinator Mr Ismail Kasule for disrupting NRM primaries.

He was arrested in Kyesiiga suburb of Hoima town at the venue where NRM voters were electing their NRM flag bearer for the Hoima City Mayorship.

The Albertine regional police spokesperson Mr Julius Hakiza, says Kasule was rounded up by police together with two other accomplices as they interfered in the NRM primaries.

“He was found bribing voters who had lined up to participate in the NRM primaries,” Hakiza said.

He claimed that police recovered some exhibits from him but about five other suspects managed to flee from the venue before they were apprehended.

However, Kasule denies the charges. He claimed that he is being framed by Police and some NRM leaders who are scared of his candidature.

“These are trumped up charges aimed at intimidating me but I can’t be intimidated. I will keep fighting for the rights of my people” said Kasule.

Kasule is also vying for the Hoima city West parliamentary seat on the ticket of ANT.

The primaries have attracted the incumbent Ms Mary Grace Mugasa, Prince Brian Kaboyo and the Kahoora division chairman Mr Fredrick Alibankooha.

Last Saturday, police in Hoima dispersed a rally of Mr Kasule who had organized at the Hoima FDC offices where he had planned to launch his campaign manifesto.

Police stormed the venue and fired tear gas which dispersed the supporters.

Mr Kasule later engaged police in a verbal exchange and was arrested by Police which detained him at Hoima central police station.