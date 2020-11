Presidential Candidate Hon Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been arrested and taken to an unknown destination.

Police Bobi Wine’a car and forcefully pulled him out and whisked him away through Kigobe road.

He was later taken to his home in Magere where he was arrested again.

However, Robert Kyagulanyi, his team and security operatives failed to reach an agreement about his destination as security insists that he should enter his gate while Bobi Wine insists that he is heading to his office.