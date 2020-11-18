The National Unity Platform party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been arrested while at his campaign venue in Luuka District and taken to an unknown place.

According to our reporter, police says that Bobi Wine was holding a rally of more than 200 people which violates the Electoral Commission campaign rules and the Ministry of Health SOPs.

Many of Bobi Wine’s supporters were blocked by police from accessing the rally ground.

The arrest of the presidential candidate was done by a group of counter terrorism commanded by Frank Mwesigwa.

More details coming up.