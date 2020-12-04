BY DERRICK WANDERA

The police in Bududa District have arrested Mr Nobert Ariho the man who appeared in the video when an explosion occurred near NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Ariho was picked by the police and driven away shortly after Bobi Wine’s campaign rally in Bududa District.

Bobi Wine supporters posed the move to demand for his release but the police fired teargas to disperse them.

“One of my right men has been arrested and we dont know what he is being accused of because he is a peaceful man,” Bobi Wine said.

On Tuesday, when Bobi Wine had gone for campaigns in Kayunga, a scuffle ensued where an explosion happened right behind Bobi Wine’s car.

A section of social media users accused Ariho of being part of the explosion.

Police could not explain why they had arrested him.