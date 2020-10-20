

By Derick Kissa

Police in Lugazi have arrested one of the candidates for Lugazi Municipality Member of Parliament who had staged a demonstration over the Mayor’s garden that has been out of bounds for very many years.

Mr. Moses Sseruwagi, an independent candidate for the Lugazi Member of parliament seat, trekked with some of his supporters to Lugazi central town demanding the leaders of Lugazi Municipality to explain why the Mayor’s garden was out of bounds.

Mr. Sseruwagi went with a mattress at the mayor’s garden and claimed he will sleep there until he gets response from the leaders on why they no longer use the place which he claims was so useful in Lugazi.

Ms. Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa police spokesperson refused to comment on his arrest claiming she was not aware about the incident.

Mr. Steven Mpima, the LC3 chairperson of Lugazi Central division said that initially, the land belonged to Mehta but since it was an open land, the municipality used to benefit from it and the matters about its ownership are in court.