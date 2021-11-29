By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have confirmed the arrest of a one Paul Mubiru, 27, and 25-year old Hajib Kigundu, the passengers who were captured in a video selling grasshoppers, a local delicacy also known as Ensenene, aboard Uganda Airlines flight 446 on Friday last week.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says both Muburu from Nsambya Kavina and Kigugundu from Masanafu in Rubaga were a public nuisance as seen in a video that has been making rounds on social media and that they embarrassed both the national carrier and Uganda as a whole.

He says the duo also defied health guidelines as they evidently did not wear face masks.

Enanga says although Nsenene is not a banned item, the vending was illegal.

The development comes amid criticisms from various circles including the Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga who say the incident is a non-issue as airlines often vend lots of things in-flight.

The police have preferred two charges against the duo, one of them is that of being a public nuisance.