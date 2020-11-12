The NUP Vice President, Dr Lina Zedriga, together with other members of Robert Kyagulanyi’s campaign team have been arrested in Oyam District.

The NUP president and presidential candidate expressed his disappointment and claimed that this is a tactic being used by police to delay them from reaching Apac District.

”These people want to delay us. They want to delay our program. Let me assign a team to follow this up as I continue to Apac,” Bobi Wine said in a recording from Ghetto TV.

Hon. Kyagulanyi has also condemned police in Oyam for putting Dr Zedriga in the same cell with men.

“They are all detained in a small crowded cell. Moreover she is detained in the same cell with men,” he said.

NUP president condemns a police officer at Oyam police station, a one Tumwine for using excessive force, beating up and arresting their people.