Police in Mityana has arrested and produced a fellow officer, John Wabwire attached to Mityana Police station to court for allegedly stealing approximately Shs3 million from a dead body.

According to the Wamala region police spokesperson, Racheal Kawala, in August last year, the officer picked money from the deceased, a one Yosam Mugisha at the scene of the crime and defiantly refused to count it openly, after telling witnesses that the money was to be exhibited.

Kawala says the money was however never exhibited, and efforts by the deceased’s widow to reclaim the money from the police station were futile until a formal complaint was brought to the attention of the Regional (RCID) officer recently.

She says investigations were expeditiously conducted to ensure professionalism and discipline.

“We applaud the leadership of the RCID for implementing the will of the police management of ensuring that a professional and a pro_people force is achieved as an ultimate panacea to the people we serve,” said the widow.