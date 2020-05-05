Police has arrested over 30 traders in downtown Kampala for opening their shops following the partial ease of the lockdown by the President.

The President yesterday allowed some businesses like wholesale and hardware shops to resume work.

However, this morning, many traders in the city who claim to be wholesale operators turned up for work and they were blocked by police.

This ensued into running battles with the men in uniform who accused the traders of misinterpreting the new directives.

The traders are now demanding that the president readdresses the nation for clarification.