By Juliet Nalwooga

Police at Patongo Central Police Station in Agago district have two suspected conmen in custody after they allegedly asked a teacher to help them bank a total of fake USD 820,000 notes about shs2.8b.

The Aswa region Police spokesperson David Ongom says an intelligence team by Police and the Gombolola internal security organization apprehended the two suspects all residents of Pecce-Laroo Division in Gulu City after they met a one Joel Otema, a teacher to assist them exchange the US Dollar currency into Uganda Shillings but he became suspicious and alerted police instead.

After a search, the suspects were found in possession of a safe box containing 820,000 USD worth billions of Uganda shillings.