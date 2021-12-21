By Ritah Kemigisa

The police force has advised Ugandans to take care of their personal security as they go for the Christmas festivities.

Speaking to KFM, the police chief political commissar Assan Kasingye says much as the police and security agencies are doing all it takes to ensure the safety of all Ugandans and their property, individuals also need to be on guard.

According to Kasingye, security agencies cannot be deployed in all places and thus it is the responsibility of all individuals to be careful adding that criminals tend to be more alert during such days.

Kasingye further appeals to motorists to avoid over speeding saying many perish during this season as they go merry making.

Kasingye says statistics show that a number of people perish in accidents on the eve of Christmas and the days after and also on December 31st and on New Year’s Day.