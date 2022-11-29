Security experts have labelled the recent attacks on security installations in the country as a case of thuggery gone bad.

The recent wave of attacks on a traffic checkpoint, police posts, and a military barracks entrance by unknown gunmen have left some officers dead and guns stolen.

On Monday, Kamuli district security committee (DSC) closed Nabwigulu police post following intelligence information on an alleged planned attack by unknown assailants.

Over the weekend, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said it has put out of action three suspected assailants and at least three guns have been recovered along with 88 rounds of ammunition.

Speaking to KFM, Fred Egesa, a renowned security analyst argues that attacks are a buildup of crime adding that criminals are now using the gap in the security system to tactfully attack police stations in order to arm themselves.

He adds that less has been done to deter crime and thus the criminals are having a field day.