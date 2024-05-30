With just three days to this year’s Martyrs Day, the Uganda Police Force has availed 20 ambulances to support in handling of emergencies ahead of the annual celebrations at Namugongo, Wakiso District slated for June 3rd.

Addressing the media in Kampala earlier today, the deputy spokespersons Kampala Metropolitan Traffic police Godwin Arinatwe said the ambulances wi ll bear green stickers for use within and around both the Catholic and the Anglican Shrines.

“These ambulances will bear disciplined stickers for emergency purposes within the areas of Namugongo, Protestants and Catholics church they will use green stickers, any ambulance without stickers will not be used for our own security reasons,” Mr. Arinatwe said.

Meanwhile the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has asked the communities around Namugongo to be welcoming to both the local and international pilgrims throughout their stay.

He also appealed to pilgrims to come prepared with enough funds for their upkeep and transport back home after the celebrations.

Marked on June 3 every year since 1920, the Uganda Martyrs Day is a religious holiday that commemorates the bravery of a group of Christians (22 Catholics and 23 Anglicans executed on the orders of Mwanga II, then Kabaka of Buganda.

The Catholic Martyrs were beatified in 1920 and later canonised in 1964 by Pope Paul VI.