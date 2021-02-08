By Juliet Nalwooga

Police still await postmortem report to explain Journalist Hadad Mubiru’s demise.

Mubiru’s body was found yesterday at about 8am at Kanyanya after police received a call from a one Sseruyange that there was a body of a male adult, who was later identified as Hadad Mubiru, a journalist with Break Through media TV news, in Kanyanya Quarter Zone.

Some eye witnesses say the deceased was seen crawling near the scene hours before he was discovered dead.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says body has been transferred to the city mortuary Mulago and preliminary findings indicate that the body was not found with any serious injuries.

