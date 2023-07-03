Police have banned pedestrians from using the old Nile bridge in Jinja during the night.

This follows the arrest of three people who were allegedly carrying a gun in a sack as they tried to cross the bridge into Jinja city.

The bridge in question lies on the left-hand side of the new Nile bridge (from Jinja city to Kampala) and it houses the railway on top.

Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr. James Mubi says pedestrians will be allowed to use the bridge between 6am to 6pm.

Mubi said this was done for security purposes to block wrong elements from using it before committing crimes.