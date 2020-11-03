Police and National Unity Platform supporters in Masaka have been

engaged in running battles after supporters that were jubilating

nomination of Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu turned rowdy.

Police had to fire live bullets and teargas to quell the rowdy NUP

supporters that were running up and down in city arcades such as Muto

complex, Twin Tower and Kayondo among others.

It all started as NUP supporters led by Nyendo, Ssenyange division

chairperson, Micheal Mulindwa Nakumusana and Alice Nanungi were

driving through Masaka city hooting thir car that attracted NUP

supporters that were clad in their red colors.

The situation worsened when the NUP supporters received information that their Presidential candidate Kyagulanyi had been arrested.

At a construction site in the central business center on Elgin Street,

pelted stones to security officers that arrested Nanungi and Mulindwa

and police responded them with teagas.

Masaka regional police spokesperson Muhammad Nsubuga, says that the NUP supporters were disrupting people working and police was forced to intervene to restore peace and the situation.

He says that police has also arrested several leaders that were

leading the protesters saying that the group is likely to face charges

of violating guidelines on prevention of covid-19.