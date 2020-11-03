Police and National Unity Platform supporters in Masaka have been
engaged in running battles after supporters that were jubilating
nomination of Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu turned rowdy.
Police had to fire live bullets and teargas to quell the rowdy NUP
supporters that were running up and down in city arcades such as Muto
complex, Twin Tower and Kayondo among others.
It all started as NUP supporters led by Nyendo, Ssenyange division
chairperson, Micheal Mulindwa Nakumusana and Alice Nanungi were
driving through Masaka city hooting thir car that attracted NUP
supporters that were clad in their red colors.
The situation worsened when the NUP supporters received information that their Presidential candidate Kyagulanyi had been arrested.
At a construction site in the central business center on Elgin Street,
pelted stones to security officers that arrested Nanungi and Mulindwa
and police responded them with teagas.
Masaka regional police spokesperson Muhammad Nsubuga, says that the NUP supporters were disrupting people working and police was forced to intervene to restore peace and the situation.
He says that police has also arrested several leaders that were
leading the protesters saying that the group is likely to face charges
of violating guidelines on prevention of covid-19.