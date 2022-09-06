By Mike Sebalu

Police in Kampala have this morning blocked an exhibition that had been organized by Kawempe Division leadership.

According to Kawempe Mayor, Emmanuel Sserunjoji, the three-day exhibition was meant to start today at Akamwesi Shopping Mall in Kawempe along Gayaza road.

Sserunjoji told KFM that the exhibition was to be preceded by his annual division address highlighting the achievements and challenges during his past one year in office.

“I always organise state of the division address but this time round, I decided to do it concurrently with an exhibition which was meant to benefit the people of Kawempe in many ways,” Sserunjoji said.

He says plans are underway to have all arrangements harmonised to ensure that the exhibition is rescheduled for another day.

Meanwhile, Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigire says the organisers of the said exhibition did not follow the right procedures.