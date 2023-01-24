By Abubaker Lubowa | Monitor

Police on Tuesday blocked Ugandan political activist Dr Kizza Besigye from participating in a public debate on the divisive East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) in Kampala.

Early Tuesday morning, Dr Besigye arrived at Emerald Hotel along Bombo Road where the debate was set to happen only to find the venue barricaded by police and military officials.

Police said “no one was allowed into the hotel without written authorization from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martins Okoth-Ochola.”