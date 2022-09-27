The police in Kampala have this morning (Tuesday, September 27) blocked Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago from meeting a section of boda boda leaders.

Lukwago has described the police deployment at City Hall as a politically motivated move to shame him.

The meeting between Lukwago and city boda boda leaders was meant to generate views and proposals for enactment of the public transport management ordinance 2022 which is currently under consideration by the council to regulate the transport sector in Kampala.

However, police officers heavily deployed in the city and all boda boda riders who attempted to enter City Hall were blocked.

Speaking to the media, Lukwago revealed that they have not received any communication as to why their meeting was blocked. He also wondered how the government expects them to come up with legislation that reflects the will of the people without engaging them.

The Lord Mayor has been against government’s move to register all boda boda riders in the city, saying that it is illegal since there is no law currently guiding how the process should be carried out.