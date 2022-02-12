Police have block a concert that was slated to take place tonight at Dungu Resort, Munyonyo in Kampala.

Police said organisers of the show that was to feature Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo aka Ruger didn’t meet safety and security guidelines,

“Kampala Metropolitan Police South would like to inform revellers, who were planning to attend a concert at Dungu Resort this evening, that it has been stopped after the organisers failed to meet basic security and safety standards,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement, adding that the organisers had been given guidelines to follow, like having a traffic plan for the revellers, who are to attend the show, putting in place access control measures, liaising with the territorial police and informing them about the number of revellers they expect to attend, having an ambulance in place from a recognised hospital, putting in place measure of crowd control, and also obtaining clearance from the venue owner and local authorities.

