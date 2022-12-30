Police in Kampala have blocked a prayer meeting of members from the United Forces of Change in Nsambya.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says the planned end-of-year prayer meeting scheduled to be held at Nsambya Sharing Hall today, December 30 was not cleared.

Citing terrorism threats in the country, security agencies resolved that all public events in the country must be cleared by the Inspector General of Police in accordance with Public Order and Management Act (POMA).

He further advised members of the public not to attend illegal gatherings this festive season.

In 2020, former Forum for Democratic Change president, Dr. Kizza Besigye, and the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine formed an alliance dubbed United Forces of Change.