By Juliet Nalwooga

The Justice Law and Order Sector in coordination with Police Management, through the Directorate of Research, Planning and Development, have had the police bond form amended to rule out incidents of extortion and corruption.

The new form has now been made in the form of a booklet, with three self-carbonated papers of which, the original copy is to be issued to the suspect, the duplicate copy to be attached to the casefile, while the triplicate copy remains in the book.

The form includes the District, station, case reference number, lock-up serial number, date on which the suspect was taken into custody, ID number and contact of the suspect and his sureties.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, says this will help in fighting corruption.

The amended police bond form is being piloted in 20 districts to include Kabarole, Kasese, Arua, and Yumbe among others.