Wandegeya Police Station has detained one of its own an Inspector of Police Luben Ngasaki, and his son, Walter Mumbere, after the latter was found dressed in his father’s police uniform, while drunk.

Mumbere, picked the uniform in the police barracks while his father was away from home and wore it, chanting people power slogans in a video now making rounds on social media.

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says he will be charged with being in possession of government stores and his father the first Inspector of Police has been charged with neglect of duty since he failed to protect government stores.

Onyango has asked all police officers to guard their police kits and equipment jealously.