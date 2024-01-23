By Denis Edema

The Police leadership in Ssezibwa, led by the Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Jonathan Musinguzi, and local leaders in Njeru Central Division, Buikwe District, have camped in Bukaya Village following a story in Daily Monitor about abandoned uniports.

Last week, the publication reported that five newly-constructed Police uniports, meant to address the poor accommodation challenges in some barracks, stations and posts, were acting as lodges, while others were being vandalised by scrap dealers and sold to some of the steel factories that dot the area.

The uniports were constructed by the Uganda Police Force on Nyenga Road to curb security in Villages of Bukaya East and West in Njeru Central Division, Njeru Municipality.

Later, the Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, said the uniports were underutilised following the scrapping of Police Posts countrywide, leading to a shortage of (Police) personnel.

But Mr Musinguzi thanked the local leaders and residents of both Villages for offering land for the Police Post and being security conscious by raising concerns over public property.

“I thank the residents of Bukaya and local leaders for offering land, the cordial working relationship with the Police in fighting security in the area,” Mr Musinguzi said at the weekend.

He acknowledged that some Police posts have been phased out; however, there is need for reopening of some due to public demand in curbing crime in some parts of the region, especially Njeru Municipality.

He further explained that he has requested for two Police Posts through the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to be reopened at Nakyesa in Kayunga District and Kitigoma in Buikwe District.

Mr Jimmy Okee, the Bukaya West Village chairman and his Bukaya East counterpart, Mr Ernest Ssenyonjo, among other concerned residents, urged Police to come to rescue of the new uniports that both said were attracting criminals.

The local leaders and Police agreed to work together in order for the Police Post to become operational by putting a fence as one of the measures to protect the uniports from vandals, and also construct a pit latrine, water and electricity.

Ms Edith Basalirwa, the Njeru District Police Commander, said Njeru Municipality is “overstretched”, adding that some of the thieves terrorising the community come from Jinja, and through community policing, residents are on the lookout for them and always inform Police in case of any suspicion.

Ms Butoto said Police and local leaders are going to work on the unfinished structure that residents had embarked on before the uniports can act as offices. She, however, did not say when such an arrangement would commence.

Residents and local leaders of Bukaya around 2011 offered land for putting up the Police Post. However, their construction efforts and resources started waning in 2022 with the phasing out of Police Posts by the Force.