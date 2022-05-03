By Ritah Kemigisa

The Police chief Political Commissar AIGP Asan Kasingye has underscored the need for Journalists and Police to create a harmonized working relationship.

His appeal comes at a time when a recent Press Freedom Index Report for 2021 named the Police as the leading institution violating the rights and freedoms of journalists in the country.

According to the report, out of the 131 cases registered last year, over 80 are attributed to the Police Force.

Kasingye says the media plays an important role in easing the work of Police in the country and as such the two work hand in hand.

It is from this that he has called for more engagements between Police and Media managers to settle their differences.

“We need planned programs that are designed not only to discuss crime but to talk to each other, the problems at hand always crop up in our daily operation work”

He has also called for accurate reporting among the journalists.

Kasingye admits much as some police officers misbehave and act brutally towards the news men and women, there is good they have done.